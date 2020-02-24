Donald Trump Thanks 'Great Friend Modi' In Sabarmati Note, No Gandhi Mention

PM Narendra Modi was seen showing Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Sabarmati Ashram.

US President Donald Trump's signed message in the visitor's book at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday stood out with no mention of India's freedom movement icon, instead thanking "my great friend Prime Minister Modi" for a "wonderful visit".

Many contrasted Mr Trump's note with that left by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010 in which he had written: "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world."

Donald Trump thanked PM Modi in his message at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tried their hand at spinning the charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram, shortly after arriving for their first official visit to India. The spinning wheel, associated with Mahatma Gandhi's freedom movement and campaign for self-reliance, is one of India's most recognisable symbols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen showing around the Trumps at the Sabarmati Ashram and telling them about the charkha. PM Modi also presented a memento of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Wise Monkeys" to the US president.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump together garlanded an image of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram.

At the Sabarmati Ashram, Mr Trump, First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in- law Jared Kushner along with a US delegation were served high tea featuring Gujarati delicacy Khaman, broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie and Kaju Katli during their 15-minute stay at the 'Hriday Kunj', where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for 13 years and also took the famous pledge at the beginning of the Dandi March.

Donald Trump was seen spinning the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

The US President arrived in India on Monday for a lightning visit featuring a huge rally at the world's biggest cricket stadium and other high-profile photo opportunities, but likely short on concrete achievements.

Trade tensions have grown between the world's two biggest democracies as Mr Trump's "America First" drive collides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" mantra.

While sharing concerns about China and deepening defence ties, India has bristled at Mr Trump's offer to mediate over the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and at unease in Washington over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act criticised as anti-Muslim.

