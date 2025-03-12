Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Dog Shoots US Man In Bed With Girlfriend After Paw Gets Stuck In Trigger

The man, from Memphis, Tennessee, was asleep beside his female partner when he was shot early Monday morning, escaping with a graze to his left thigh that was treated in hospital.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Dog Shoots US Man In Bed With Girlfriend After Paw Gets Stuck In Trigger
While gun violence is prolific in US, cases of animals shooting humans are rare. (Representational)
Washington:

An American dog owner was shot by his pet after it jumped on his bed and set off a loaded gun, police said Wednesday.

The man, from Memphis, Tennessee, was asleep beside his female partner when he was shot early Monday morning, escaping with a graze to his left thigh that was treated in hospital.

The dog -- a year-old pit bull named Oreo -- "got his paw stuck in the trigger guard and ended up hitting the trigger," a police incident report said.

It did not specify the type of weapon fired, and recorded the incident as "accidental injury."

While gun violence is prolific in the United States, cases of animals shooting humans are rare.

Two years ago, a German shepherd dog shot and killed a 30-year-old man in Kansas after it stepped on a hunting rifle.

In 2018, a 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot in the leg by his pit bull-Labrador mix.

Local news station Fox 13 Memphis cited the Tennessee victim's girlfriend, who was not named, as saying she was sleeping when the gun went off.

"The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off," she reportedly said.

Her lesson from the incident: "Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Shot By Dog, Dog Shoots Man, US News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now