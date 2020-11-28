Dog Meat Can Be Sold In Nagaland, Court Puts Government Ban On Hold

Dog meat is considered a delicacy among some communities in the state. (Representational)

The Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court has put on hold the carpet ban on the sale of dog meat in Nagaland that was imposed on July 2. This would mean that the commercial import, trade and sale of dogs and dog meat can be done in Nagaland for the time being.

The order was passed earlier this week, government sources added.

According to government sources, the High Court had on September 14 given an opportunity to the Nagaland government to file affidavit but that the government did not file one.

The Nagaland government had decided to ban commercial import, trading and sale of dog meat in July after a picture of incapacitated canines tied in gunny bags was widely circulated on social media.

Dog meat is considered a delicacy among some communities in the state. In 2016, animal rights activists had sent a legal notice to the government over dog meat trade.

The petitioners who opposed the ban said the state government's order to ban dog meat in July had been passed in the garb of a cabinet decision, being an executive order and devoid of legislative sanction. The petitioners are traders dealing in import, trade and sale of dog meat within the jurisdiction of Kohima Municipal Corporation (KMC).

"The state government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the state's cabinet (on July 2)," Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy had tweeted in July.

Mizoram is another northeastern state that banned the import and sale of dog meat in March.

Nagaland has special exemptions under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution that bestows special status to protect the customary traditional practices of the people of the state from any Act of parliament.