"Documents Stolen": I-PAC Head's Family's Big Charge Against Probe Agency ED

The family of Pratik Jain, chief of political consultancy firm I-PAC, has filed a complaint with the police against the Enforcement Directorate, alleging theft of important documents during searches at their home that took place today, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting un-named officers.

After the nine-hour search operation, which started around 7.30, Pratik Jain's wife went to the police.

"Shortly after, Pratik Jain's wife filed a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station alleging theft by the ED. It is alleged in the complaint that essential documents were stolen from their home during the raid," the police officer told PTI.

"We have received a formal allegation of theft against the ED and are investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," he added.

IPAC is the political consultancy firm started by Prashant Kishor, who has now trying his hand in politics. His Jan Suraaj Party contested the recent assembly election in Bihar, though it failed to win any seats. Kishor has indicated he is in for the long haul and for now, will focus on building support among young people.

IPAC had worked as the political consultants of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress since the 2021 assembly elections. After the 2021 election, they extended their contract till 2026. Apart from providing political consultancy to the TMC, the I-PAC also manages the party's IT and media operations.

Today's searches at Jain's residence and the IPAC office made headlines after the Enforcement Directorate accused Mamata Banerjee of barging in and walking off with evidence -- electronic and physical documents - from both places.

The ED has also gone to court, accusing the Chief Minister of "obstructing investigation" and "defending those involved in coal smuggling and money laundering". The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear the matter tomorrow.

Banerjee has claimed that the searches are politically motivated and engineered by the BJP ahead of the assembly elections due this year. The ED has denied the allegations, saying the search is "evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment".

Today's searches at 10 spots were linked to the money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam, the central agency has said. The firm's office in Salt Lake and Jain's residence on Loudon Street were among about 10 premises, four of which are in Delhi.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in the first half of this year.

