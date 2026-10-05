Doctors Turn Delhi-Aizawl Flight Into Emergency Ward, Save Critically Ill Passenger

A routine Delhi-Aizawl flight turned into a medical emergency when a critically ill passenger with chronic kidney disease suffered severe oxygen desaturation during the journey, prompting doctors on board to step in and provide emergency care.

The passenger, who had been travelling for a medical check-up related to chronic kidney disease and dialysis, reportedly became breathless and his oxygen saturation fell to around 40 per cent.

After the cabin crew made an announcement seeking medical assistance, several doctors travelling on the flight immediately responded.

Dr Willie Lalhruaitluanga, General Surgeon, Dr F Remthangpuii, Paediatrician, and Dr Benjamin Khiangte, Gastroenterologist, attended to the passenger and began managing the emergency inside the aircraft.

Despite oxygen being administered through a mask, the passenger's oxygen saturation initially remained around 60 per cent. The doctors continued treatment and administered steroids, following which the oxygen saturation improved to around 90 per cent.

According to the doctors, the pilot was prepared to make an emergency landing in Kolkata if the patient's condition failed to improve. However, as the patient's oxygen level temporarily stabilised, the decision was taken to continue towards Aizawl.

The passenger later deteriorated again and the doctors considered intubation. With limited emergency equipment available on the aircraft, arrangements were made with ground staff for an ambulance to meet the flight on arrival.

After landing at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, the patient was immediately transferred to an ambulance. As an intubation set and endotracheal tube were available, the doctors proceeded with intubation and continued emergency management.

The medical team then contacted hospitals in Aizawl to locate an ICU bed. An ICU bed was eventually secured at LRM Hospital, and the doctors accompanied the patient there.

The passenger was reportedly extubated the following night and underwent dialysis. The latest information indicates that the patient is now stable.

The doctors also reportedly left behind their own luggage while accompanying the patient and later received assistance from Dr Benjamin Khiangte, who helped look after them after the emergency.

The incident highlights how medical professionals travelling as ordinary passengers can become crucial first responders when a medical emergency unfolds thousands of feet above the ground.

The patient is now reported to be stable, following timely medical intervention and continued treatment.

(With Inputs From Ripunjoy Das)