'Assure Doctors We Are Concerned': Supreme Court's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court today resumed hearing in a case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
Here are the top remarks and observations made by the Supreme Court:
- "Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action"
- "How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work."
- "Doctors must resume work, we assure them there will be no victimisation."