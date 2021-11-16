Doctor-Turned-Union Minister Helps Passenger Mid-Air. What PM Said

IndiGo airlines too appreciated the Union minister's gesture

Timely help to a fellow passenger earned doctor-turned-Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Dr Karad, a Minister of State for Finance, was aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai last night when a fellow flier complained of giddiness. The minister stepped in and helped out the passenger.

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the patient stretched out across a row of seats with the minister watching over. "The patient was sweating profusely and had low BP," Mr Karad told ANI, adding that the passenger felt better after he was administered glucose.

Retweeting a post by IndiGo airlines, lauding the Union Minister for his timely intervention, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad."

A doctor at heart, always!



Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021

Appreciating the minister's gesture, IndiGo tweeted, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring."

Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring. https://t.co/I0tWjNqJXi — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 16, 2021

A Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Dr Karad is a surgeon. He also owns a hospital in Aurangabad and has served in several medical positions. Before his election to the Upper House, he served as mayor for Aurangabad.