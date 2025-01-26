Doctor Says Apple Watch Stolen At Delhi Airport. How He Got It Back

A doctor based out of Gurugram has said his Apple Watch was stolen during a security check at Delhi airport. Dr Tushar Mehta has narrated the shocking sequence of events and how he got his watch back. In response, Delhi airport has assured a thorough probe and necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.

In his long post on X, Dr Mehta said he put his Apple Watch in the tray during the security check. "The moment I crossed security, I started putting things back into my laptop bag. I could feel that something is missing & I realised I don't have my watch. I asked the CISF guy standing there. He asked me to look again in my bag, pocket etc which I had already done," he said.

"I turned around curiously & saw someone looking back at me while walking away. I didn't care about what CISF guy was about to do or say & started walking for that guy. Few steps ahead I saw him standing at the @titanwatches Helios store on the left," Dr Mehta said in his post.

"I confronted him & forcibly put my hand over his trouser pocket and I could feel the watch. The sales guy standing at Helios came over towards me & behaved weirdly as it had nothing to do with him. Forcefully I took out my watch (I am glad I could and I did). The guy who took my watch & the Helios guy tried to confront me which made me realise that they knew each other from before. The Helios guy looped me in & meanwhile the other guy left the shop & escaped," he said.

The orthopaedic surgeon added that he left the shop after an argument because he was getting late for the flight. "Meanwhile on the way to gate, a CISF guy came with the Helios guy & started asking me for my rude behaviour & asked to apologise," he said.

The doctor then called a senior CISF official he treated in the past. "I took out my phone called a senior official who's been a patient for few years & put the phone on speaker. The CISF official spoke to him very briefly & immediately left saying 'theek hai sir, aap jao'. He went back accompanying the Helios Guy," he said.

Dr Mehta said he was posting about his harrowing experience to spread awareness. "Please take care of your belongings at the security once you clear it." He has named the two people he suspects to be involved in the theft as Shoaib and Md Saqib.

Delhi Airport's official handle said it regrets the inconvenience Dr Mehta faced. "The theft of your Apple Watch and the subsequent events are being taken very seriously. We assure you that we will take this matter up strongly with all relevant parties, including CISF and the concessionaire. Please be assured that the safety and security of our passengers are our top priority. We will investigate this incident thoroughly and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future. Thank you for bringing this to our attention."

The CISF's airport security wing, too, has responded to the post and requested Dr Mehta to share his PNR and contact number so that they can probe the matter.