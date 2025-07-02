"If You Are So Patriotic...": Woman At Delhi Airport Slams Passengers For Noisy Reels

A recent incident at Delhi airport sparked criticism when a group of Indian travellers filmed a "patriotic" video in a public space, chanting slogans and shooting reels. A flyer, who was travelling from Vietnam to Malaysia, expressed frustration over the group's behaviour, calling it insensitive and lacking civic sense. She questioned why some Indians behave in this manner, particularly in public spaces like airports.

The flyer criticised the group's behaviour, questioning why they felt the need to express their patriotism loudly and disruptively in a public space like the airport, especially when travelling to another country. She suggested that they could have created their patriotic content without disturbing others. The post also included a photo of an Indian passport with a ticket inside.

" I am currently at T3, Delhi airport, travelling to Vietnam & Malaysia after completing my immigration and security check, I am resting here at the gate & a group of 10-15 people just came & started chanting " Bharat Mata ki Jay" and making reels. If you are so patriotic, then why travel to another country? If you wanna make the reels, you make it without shouting & disturbing others," the post read.

See the post here:

Many criticised the travellers' behaviour, while some responded to the incident with sarcasm. One person commented on the irony of chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" just before leaving India. Another user questioned the group's knowledge about their own country, history, and struggles, implying that their patriotic display might be superficial.

One user wrote, " But if you're really a patriot who loves our country and wants to keep screaming glorious chants to prove nationalism, choose local destinations. It helps to boost the economy, provide income to our country people."

Another commented, "If you're proud of your country, you should also respect others around you. Being loud and disturbing people at the airport isn't needed. Travelling abroad doesn't mean you're not patriotic."

A third said, "Only for the camera. Then, when they are really in the country, they will spit, litter and destroy the infrastructure of the same country. Not doing that is actual patriotism, but we have become a country that only emphasises the 'symbols' of patriotism, like the flag, the anthems, the slogans, etc."

A fourth added, " The problem is that their 'fun" is being noisy and disturbing the decorum of the place where silence is not just preferable but also necessary, in order to be able to listen to announcements, etc."