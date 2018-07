The doctor was rushed to a Noida hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)

A doctor was gunned down allegedly by three bike-borne assailants, including his brother-in law, over an old enmity in Kakod town of the district on Friday, police said.

Dr Mukesh was examining a patient in the morning when the assailants came and fired bullets at him, SP (city) Praveen Ranjan said.

He was rushed to a Noida hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police complaint has been filed by the deceased's wife Manju, naming three people, police said.