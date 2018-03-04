Doctor, 3 Members Of Family Arrested For Alleged Bank Robbery In Kanpur

Police said they are looking for more members of the gang

A gang of robbers operating across Uttar Pradesh was busted with the arrest of 11 of its members, including a doctor and three of a family, who had burgled a Union Bank of India branch in Naubasta in Kanpur two weeks ago, police said today.Diamond jewellery worth over Rs 35 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 4.155 kg, 18 kg silver and over Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Alok Singh said.Mithun Mandal and Pheku Barsad, both residents of Jharkhand, and Ram Kumar Sharma of West Bengal were arrested, the officer said.Sharma was also involved in looting jewellery worth Rs 2 crore from a showroom at Kanpur's PPN market in 2010, he said.Two members of the gang, Mamu and Krishn Ravidas, were still at large, the officer said, adding that raids were being conducted in their hideouts.Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar said they got a lead after they found a gas cylinder carrying a slip containing the name and address of the mastermind, Bhanu Pratap Singh. Bhanu was also running an international car thief gang, adding that his wife Mannu Devi and son Akshay Pratap Singh, who are members of his gang, were arrested, the police officer said.A doctor, Sanjeev Arya, was arrested in connection with the robbery. Gold ornaments weighing 21.940 grams were recovered from him.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.