'Do Far More Than Just Speak Up': Priyanka Gandhi On Crimes Against Women

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said she has been "deeply disturbed" by the "savage rape and murder" of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Telangana. She condemned the horrific crime in tweets.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place. Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis," she said.

The family of the girl who was gang-raped before she was murdered and her body was burnt have alleged that the police did not act swiftly. They alleged the police made them run from one police station to another over trying to fix jurisdiction, in the process losing precious time to locate the girl.

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal last week, died at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

In Telangana, the veterinarian was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday night when she was rape and killed.

Protests broke out in Hyderabad on Saturday outside the jail where four of the accused are kept. All the accused are truck drivers and cleaners in their twenties. They are likely to be put on trial in a fast-track court. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the victim's relatives at their residence in Hyderabad to express her condolences on Saturday. A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) had met them earlier in the day.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy accused Telangana police of not showing any urgency in taking up the probe when the woman's disappearance was brought to their notice. The NCW also alleged that the police's response to the situation was "delayed".