Tax Raids On DMK's MK Stalin's Son-In-Law, 4 Places In Chennai Searched

DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law is being raided by Income Tax officials in Tamil Nadu, sources said today. Searches have been on at four places owned by Sabareesan since morning.

One of the places being searched is a home in Neelangarai, where Mr Stalin's daughter Senthamarai lives with her husband Sabareesan.

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu election on April 6.

Last month, senior DMK leader and candidate EV Velu was raided. Income Tax officials said there were reports of "credible inputs of cash movement" during the campaign. Officials claimed a large amount of cash was seized from the politician.

Income tax officials conducted searches at over 10 locations including EV Velu's home in Tiruvannamalai, his constituency. The 70-year-old is seeking re-election from the constituency.

The properties of the DMK leader were searched around the same time MK Stalin campaigned for him for the state election.

"Conducting searches in the room where DMK chief MK Stalin stayed shows their intention. Nothing has been seized. This won't stop our victory," DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had said on the raids.

The results of the Tamil Nadu election will be declared declared on May 2.