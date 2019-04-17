'BJP Can't Stop My Winning In Polls Through Tax Raids': Kanimozhi

DMK leader Kanimozhi was raided by income tax officials on Tuesday

Senior DMK leader and party chief MK Stalin's sister, Kanimozhi, today said that the BJP cannot stop her from winning in the Lok Sabha elections by mounting pressure through income tax raids.

"BJP cannot prevent my success through this income tax raid. The raid is anti-democratic, deliberately planned and tested, and no document has been seized," Kanimozhi told news agency ANI in Thoothukudi, after the raids.

After the raids, I-T sources said that it was a "false tip" and no case has been registered.

"They want to intimidate us...they have come to stop elections in Thoothukudi. DMK volunteers will be working with more enthusiasm now," she added.

The raids on Kanimozhi, who is contesting from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat, comes just 48 hours before Tamil Nadu votes on April 18.

On Tuesday evening, tax department officials swooped down on the house, where the DMK leader was staying, apparently after "someone" in the local administration tipped off the officials sources said. The tax men came looking for "lots of cash" allegedly stashed on the first floor of her house added sources.

Kanimozhi was present in the house when the raids were being conducted and she cooperated with the central team but nothing was found. Dozens of DMK supporters staged a protest, raising slogans against PM Modi, as the raids were going on.

Party chief MK Stalin, yesterday alleged that the BJP is using all central probe agencies against opposition leaders because of the "fear of losing."

"I got a message that Kanimozhi's premises are being raided. BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan's premises has crores and crores of rupees...why no raids there? Who will take action? PM Modi used I-T department, CBI, the judiciary and latest in the row is Election Commission of India, to interfere in the electoral process," claimed Stalin.

Alleging that Rs 2000 notes are being widely "offered" in the elections, Stalin said, "This is basically the murder of democracy...will you report this? In Theni constituency, 1000-rupee notes are being offered to voters, what about that? Tamil Nadu minister Velumani is accused of distributing money, his close aide Sabesan's house was raided, no one reported."

Last week, tax department officials conducted searches at 18 locations in Tamil Nadu. The list of locations included Chennai, Namakkal and Tirunelveli. Most of the searches were on properties owned by opposition leaders.

