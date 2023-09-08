'DMK Means Dengue Malaria Kosu': Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comment on Sanatan Dharma

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday launched a scathing attack on DMK and equated the party's name with "Dengue Malaria Kosu".

Reacting to the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin on eradicating Sanatan Dharma, K Annamalai took to X (former Twitter) and said, "If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D - Dengue M - Malaria K - Kosu Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK."

K Annamalai targeted Tamil Nadu MK Stalin for defending his son Udhayanidhi over his Sanatan Dharma remarks.

"Sanatan Dharma predates any religion. It states that Human beings are gods, and it talks about living beings being gods. When one human brings discrimination in Sanatan Dharma another human comes and reforms. That is why we have Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Sahajananda. So ill effects were brought by humans and were reformed. But your son wants to eradicate it. It shows what understanding you (MK Stalin) and your son has got about Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Earlier today Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke" on the 'Sanatana Dharma'.

"While speaking at a Sanatan Eradication Conference in Chennai organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs," Mr Stalin wrote.

"Many leaders in our Indian subcontinent, such as Thanthal Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Vallalaar and Valkuntar, have spoken out against regressive Varnasrama - Manuvad - Sanatan ideologies, which justify discrimination based on one's birth and the oppression of women. As an extension of that lineage, ideological arguments continue to resonate all over India against the justification of denying equal rights to the oppressed and women and exploiting them. Social scientists are well aware of this," Mr Stalin added.

Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma has sparked massive controversy across the nation. Several BJP leaders and Hindu priests have strongly criticised his statement. The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)