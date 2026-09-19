DMK Leader Named In Case Related To Temple Land Scam' In Tiruchirappalli

Police in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli have booked M Ramkumar, a Srirangam-based local functionary of the main Opposition party, DMK, and five others on charges of fraudulently registering 7,515 square feet of land belonging to the local Arulmigu Aranganatha Swamy Temple.

The complaint by Sivaramakumar, Joint Commissioner of the Arulmigu Aranganatha Swamy Temple management, alleges Ramkumar misused his power as a leader of the then ruling DMK to register the temple land using forged documents.

The state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh, from Chief Minister Vijay's party TVK, said the DMK local functionary "cheated everyone". He further alleged that the DMK poll camp office is functioning on illegally registered land. He also spoke of possible involvement of the former HR&CE minister and other officials in fraudulent activities.

Ramkumar has denied the allegations and said a case in the matter is already pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

How 'Scam' Took Place

According to the FIR, a total of 5 acres and 87 cents belong to the Srirangam temple; in one portion, a government hospital is functioning by paying rent to the temple administration. Of this, 7,515 square feet of land under Survey Number 762 was illegally transferred to DMK functionary Ramkumar in the year 2022.

The FIR named, besides Ramkumar, Padma Rengarajan, Vijaya Krishnasamy, R Sowntharrajan, Vengatavaradhan and the then Srirangam sub-registrar.

It says Padma Rengarajan and Vijaya Krishnasamy "sold" 7,515 square feet of land to Ramkumar for Rs 1.45 crore, and a registration happened on December 5, 2022. Two days after this, Sowntharrajan and Vijaya Krishnasamy claimed a share in the property and registered a sale deed, valuing it at Rs 72.5 lakh. On January 19, 2023, Vengatavaradhan claimed a share and registered a sale deed for Rs 72.5 lakh. Subsequently, a correction deed was also registered. As per the FIR, three sale deeds were valued at Rs 2.9 crore.

Minister S Ramesh said, "On various occasions, title deed number 1027 was declared as temple land. Even in 2023, when some people claimed ownership in court, it was not acknowledged, as there are proper proofs of the temple's ownership. However, the disputed land with forged documents was registered to DMK Srirangam functionary Ramkumar."

He said a case was first filed in Puducherry saying the patent deed was missing. "Later, temple land was transferred to a DMK functionary claiming it belongs to a certain individual, but the parent deed is missing," he alleged.