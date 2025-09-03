"DMK Councillor Asked Me To Kneel," Says Dalit Man, Police Case Filed

A video from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, showing a Dalit municipal official prostrate before a ruling DMK councillor, has triggered a major political row. The official has filed a complaint with the police, alleging humiliation.

The 56-second clip, which NDTV cannot independently verify, shows the man - identified as Muniappan, a junior assistant - falling at the feet of a woman councillor, Ramya, during what appears to be a discussion. In the video, Ramya can be heard objecting, saying "no", while seated alongside a few others.

The police said on Tuesday, Muniappan had given a written statement claiming he had fallen at the councillor's feet voluntarily. However, in his fresh complaint, he has alleged that the DMK councillor had asked him to kneel before her, prompting him to approach the police.

Acting on his complaint, the Tamil Nadu police have filed a case against Ramya and a few others under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We are looking for all evidence including CCTV footage. We are also speaking to all concerned and investigation is on".

The controversy comes in the backdrop of Ramya earlier complaining to the municipal commissioner against Muniappan, according to police.

Reacting to the development, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called it the DMK's "model of social injustice". The ruling DMK is yet to issue an official statement.