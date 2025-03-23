DK Shivakumar Calls BJP's Annamalai 'Poor Man', He Responds

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he welcomed the black flags shown to him by the BJP when he reached Chennai on Saturday. Mr Shivakumar was in Chennai on an invitation by DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to participate in a meeting to discuss the fallout of delimitation.

Some state governments, especially the southern states, have expressed their apprehensions that they would lose their hold if the delimitation happened based on the population.

Calling the BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai a "poor man", Mr Shivakumar said he had served Karnataka during his stint as an IPS officer.

"I welcome all these BJP black flags. I was never afraid when they sent me to Tihar Jail (in New Delhi)," Mr Shivakumar told reporters responding to a query in Chennai.

Mr Shivakumar was booked and jailed along with others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Supreme Court later quashed the money laundering case against him.

"This officer (Annamalai), poor man, is from my state. He has served us. He knows our strength. Let him do his job. I wish him all the best," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

In reply, Mr Annamalai thanked Mr Shivakumar for wishing "this poor man".

"Yes, I diligently served Karnataka's people as a Police Officer. Thanks for the noteworthy mention Thiru @DKShivakumar avare," the BJP Tamil Nadu chief said in a social media post on 'X'.

Yes, I diligently served Karnataka's people as a Police Officer. Thanks for the noteworthy mention Thiru @DKShivakumar avare.



Also, thank you for wishing this poor man & my best wishes to you in your undying efforts in the pursuit of becoming the CM of Karnataka by toppling… pic.twitter.com/U5ZN8emCOF — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 22, 2025

"Also, thank you for wishing this poor man & my best wishes to you in your undying efforts in the pursuit of becoming the CM of Karnataka by toppling Thiru Siddaramaiah from his chair!" he added.

The BJP has opposed the meeting convened by Stalin.

