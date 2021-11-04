Monuments Across Country Illuminated On Diwali Eve

Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham temple illuminated on the eve of Diwali.

On the eve of the 'festival of lights', various monuments across the country have been illuminated with colourful lighting.

In the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib were seen illuminated on Diwali eve.

In Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been decked up with lights.

In Uttar Pradesh, a colourful lights and laser show was organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations on the occasion of Diwali. Also, earthen lamps were lit up on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration.

UP's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly entered Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava 2021 in Ayodhya.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Bahu Fort and Vertical Garden in Jammu were lit up in colourful lighting.

In Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the Akshardham Temple was lit up with 10,000 earthen lamps.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was decorated with 8 quintals of flowers on the eve of Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, i.e November 4.

People across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

