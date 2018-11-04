Diwali Rangoli 2018: Be Floored By These Rangoli Designs

Diwali can be celebrated in a biodegradable and ecologically sound way by decorating home with Rangoli.

Diwali is not just the festival of lights or sounds. It's a festival to celebrate sight and visual spectacle. The recent Supreme Court judgment imposing stringent controls on the use of firecrackers during Diwali has resulted in an air of uncertainty over this year's celebrations. But, the festival is just as much about colour as it is light. So, why not take to decorating your surroundings with colour, style, and panache. Here is how you can celebrate Diwali in a biodegradable and ecologically sound way by decorating your home with Rangoli artwork.

The festival of lights is celebrated with much pomp and glory across homes. The main entrance of houses are usually adorned with a vibrant and multicolour display of geometric floor patterns which are called 'Rangoli'. People use flowers, rice or even pulses to design these patterns. One can also opt for flour instead of artificial colours that are jarring and often contain chemicals. Creative and colourful Rangolis symbolise special occasions. It is also said that these patterns based on dots, instill a sense of harmony and connectivity.

Go ahead and use the floor as your canvas and fingers as paintbrush with these Rangoli designs: