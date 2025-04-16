Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Divorce Case: Top Court Directs Omar Abdullah, Wife To Resolve Marital Issues

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader for divorce.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Divorce Case: Top Court Directs Omar Abdullah, Wife To Resolve Marital Issues
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to sit together and make an effort to resolve their matrimonial disputes.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader for divorce.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran was informed that the mediation process in their case had failed.

"Although the mediation in this case has failed, but purely in order to give another chance, the parties shall sit together and make an effort to resolve their disputes. Let the efforts be made within three weeks," the bench said in an order passed on April 15.

The top court, which posted the hearing on May 7, previously sought a response from Payal on her husband's plea.

The Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023 dismissed Omar's plea for divorce, and said there was no merit in his appeal and upheld the 2016 family court order, which refused to grant a decree of divorce to Omar. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Omar Abdullah, Omar Abdullah Divorce, Omar Abdullah Estranged Wife
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now