'Disturbing': Trinamool MP Says Different Rules For PM, BJP In Parliament

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien today joined Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the parliament yesterday. Referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks being scrubbed from parliament records, he alleged that only opposition leaders are being asked to authenticate what they say on the floor of the parliament. Mr Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha were deleted on February 7, citing a rule that requires MPs to authenticate their claims. Jairam Ramesh shared an old news report claiming the PM in his "long rant" yesterday blamed UPA for the 2005 cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs.

"Disturbing. Why are only members of the Opposition being asked to 'AUTHENTICATE WHAT YOU SAY ON THE FLOOR OF #Parliament" One rule for PM and his BJP desk thumpers. Another set of rules for MPs from @AITCofficial @INCIndia @BRSparty @arivalayam @AamAadmiParty @cpimspeak & others," Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Jairam Ramesh, in his tweet, pointed out that it was the BJP that walked out during the vote to expel the MPs involved in the cash-for-query scam after resolutions moved by Pranab Mukherjee and then PM Manmohan Singh. "Would the Chair now expunge PM's lies?" Mr Ramesh tweeted.

PM Modi yesterday tore into the Congress and other opposition parties for attacking him, saying "one person is proving too much for so many" and that the more muck is raised by the parties opposed to the BJP, the more the party's symbol lotus will bloom.

Opposition members kept raising slogans during PM Modi's speech over their demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row, which Rahul Gandhi had discussed in his speech, parts of which were expunged.