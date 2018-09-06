Disturbed By Barking Dogs, Lalu Yadav Moved Out Of Prison Hospital Ward

Lalu Yadav has asked to be moved to a 100-bed paying ward, which at present has only three patients, an RJD lawmaker said.

All India | | Updated: September 06, 2018 15:48 IST
Lalu Yadav surrendered on August 30 to a special CBI court in Ranchi.

Ranchi: 

The RJD leader was moved to Room 11 on Wednesday night, RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap told reporters on Thursday. He said permission was granted by the Superintendent of the Birsa Munda Central Jail to shift him.

Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator Bhola Yadav had said on September 3 that Lalu Yadav was not able to sleep due to the barking of dogs and as a result his health was getting affected. 

He said the RJD chief's blood sugar level was above normal limit and he needed to walk.

Lalu Yadav surrendered on August 30 to a special CBI court in Ranchi. On the same day, he was shifted to RIMS from the Birsa Munda Central Jail for treatment.

He has been convicted in the fodder scam which surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Bihar's Chief Minister. 
 

