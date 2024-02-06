'Distressed By Loss Of Lives': PM Modi On Madhya Pradesh Crackers Factory Fire

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a blaze at a firecrackers factory in Madhya Pradesh, and announced that Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

At least seven people were killed and 63 injured after an explosion leading to a blaze at the firecracker factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted PM Modi as saying, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected." "Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

A number of people were also feared trapped in and around the firecracker unit, Harda Collector Rishi Garg said.

The incident took place in Bairagarh locality on Magardha road on the outskirts of Harda town, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

