'Dissent' Welcome Not 'Disintegration', Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Observing that Indian democracy allows space to everyone to express their opinions, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday welcomed "dissent" but warned that "disintegration" will not be tolerated.

Addressing an event, Mr Naidu, without naming Pakistan blamed it for "aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists" and asserted that "terror and talks can't go together".

"Human rights are equal for all, irrespective of caste, creed and gender. Unfortunately, some human rights activists or groups seem to think differently. While they raise a hue and cry whenever there is an incident involving the police or security forces, a stoic silence is maintained when innocents are killed by Left wing extremists or terrorists," he said.

"Progress on human rights in India and on the larger global scale will depend on the steps we take to ensure justice and accountability for all citizens, protect vulnerable communities, protect free exchange of ideas and dissent, increase accountability among public servants, private sector as well as police and other security forces," said Mr Naidu.

The Vice President's remarks come in the wake of stringent criticism of the Narendra Modi government over the arrest of several rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case for their alleged Maoist links.

Speaking on terrorism, Mr Naidu said it is an enemy of humanity and reiterated that terror and talks cannot go together.

"In our region, one of our neighbours is aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists. Terror and talks can't go together," he said and called for a united action to tackle terror.

"We can't allow people to become casualties of terrorism. The United Nations must conclude its deliberations early and come out with a determined action plan to tackle perpetrators of terror," said Mr Naidu addressing a conclave to mark the National Human Rights Commission's silver jubilee celebrations.

Expressing concern over growing number of economic offenders, Mr Naidu called for global policies to exchange information on such criminals and fugitives.

"The United Nations and member countries must come together to address the growing number of economic criminals and terrorists seeking refuge in other counties. The exchange of fugitives and information between these stakeholders is an important tool to address this. The world must speak in one voice."

"It is time we moved towards a society that sees accountability a part in ensuring human right protection. World must explore possibilities of having policies to exchange information on economic offenders and fugitives," added Mr Naidu.