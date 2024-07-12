Dispute Between Karni Sena Factions Leads To Shootout In Jaipur

An altercation between two factions of the right wing group Karni Sena led to a shootout in Rajasthan.

The incident took place at upscale Chitrakoot in Jaipur on Friday.

Mahipal Singh Makrana of the Karni Sena was attacked allegedly by the gunman of Shiv Singh Shekhawat of the Rashtriya Karni Sena.

It is not clear what led to the heated exchange between them.

Videos from the site of shootout showed injured Mahipal Singh Makrana slumped on a sofa. In another video, his bloodied face can be seen. He has been rushed to a hospital.

More details awaited.