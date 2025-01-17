'Disease Burden, Biting Cold': Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of Patients Outside AIIMS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the families of patients camped outside All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night, lamenting the Centre and Delhi government's insensitivity as they stayed on roads, footpaths and subways amid biting cold.

"Burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity - today I met patients and their families outside AIIMS who have come from far and wide in search of treatment. On their path to get treatment, they are forced to sleep on roads, footpaths and subways - just keeping a flame of hope burning amidst the cold ground, hunger, and inconveniences," Gandhi said in a post on social media.

He said the Centre and Delhi governments have failed in fulfilling their responsibility towards the public.

Pawan Kumar, whose 13-year-old daughter is a blood cancer patient at AIIMS, told ANI that they arrived there on December 3 and still haven't received proper treatment. "He (Rahul Gandhi) asked me for my phone number, and said that his team will contact me and help me as much as possible," he said. The girl's mother said the Congress MP promised cash support for her daughter's treatment.

The Congress also said in a post on X said that people from far-off places are forced to live in such adversity, which lays bare the "inconvenience and insensitivity of the government".