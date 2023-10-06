"Disaster Due To Sub-Standard Dam Construction": Sikkim Chief Minister To NDTV

The flash floods in Sikkim have been declared a major disaster.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has blamed "inferior construction" by the previous state government for the destruction of the Chungthang Dam - a 1200 MW hydroelectric project washed away Wednesday in flash floods triggered by a glacial lake outburst over South Lhonak Lake. Mr Tamang told NDTV "sub-standard" work by the earlier Sikkim Democratic Front government, which was in power for over 24 years, is to blame for a tragedy that has claimed 19 lives so far.

"Dam is fully damaged... washed out. Disaster in the lower belt is because of this. Yes... there was a cloudburst and the Lhonak Lake burst... but, because of inferior and sub-standard construction by previous government, the dam broke and even more floods hit Lower Sikkim with violence," he said.

The Chief Minister also said "major damage" had been reported from across the state.

"Major damage in areas like the Chunthang Dam but do not know full extent because areas in Lower Sikkim are still cut-off. Roads have been washed out, bridges destroyed. 13 bridges over Teesta have been washed away," Mr Tamang explained.

He said his government is working with the centre to airlift relief and rescue teams but bad weather had hampered operations on Thursday. "Today weather has improved, so we will step up efforts."

"First priority are 3,000 stranded tourists," Mr Tamang said, "We will rescue them first."

On rebuilding efforts, the Chief Minister said, "We will set up a team of technical experts and proceed based on their inputs. But, I have to tell you, this is a major disaster. It is major."

Mr Tamang said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and that they had offered all possible support. Shortly after the disaster the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Spoke to Sikkim CM... Assured all possible support... pray for safety and well-being of all those affected."

At least 19 people, including seven soldiers, died in the floods that ravaged Sikkim early Wednesday, sweeping away farms and villages. More than 100 people, including 15 Army personnel, are still missing. So far around 2,500 people have been evacuated and nearly 6,000 shifted to relief camps.

The Sikkim government has warned of another potential glacial lake outburst; Shako Cho Lake near Lachen is at risk and authorities have begun evacuating residents from surrounding areas.

The government has also warned of "stray explosions" after the floods hit an Army ammunitions depot. Two people have already died after they were hit by explosives that were washed away.

