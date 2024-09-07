'Disability Result Of Misdeeds': Remark By 'Guru' Sparks Row, Detained

The orator was detained after he returned from Australia.

A spiritual orator's controversial statement at a government school in Chennai that disabilities and deformities are the result of misdeeds committed in past lives has sparked a controversy and led to him being detained by the police.

'Maha Vishnu', the founder of NGO Paramporul Foundation, had made the comment at a government school, where he was invited to deliver a motivational speech recently. A video also shows him arguing with a specially abled teacher who objected to his remark on disabilities.

The spiritual orator was detained on Saturday upon his arrival from Australia.

After the video - whose authenticity has not been established by NDTV - went viral, several groups working for the specially abled filed police complaints against Maha Vishnu and demanded strict action.

The Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry and the principals of two government schools where Maha Vishnu had spoken have been transferred.

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoyzhi said a school ought to be a place where scientific temper is nurtured, not superstition. "We will take strict action after we get reports from the local authorities on how this happened".

To a specific question on the orator misbehaving with the teacher, Mr Poyyamoyzhi said action would be taken against Maha Vishnu.

On Friday, Maha Vishnu had said he was not hiding and had done no wrong, adding that he would respond to all allegations at the Chennai airport after he returned from Australia.

After the city police detained Maha Vishnu for investigation, a member of his team apologised on his behalf and said the orator could never intend to hurt the sentiments of the specially abled.