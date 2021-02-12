Dinesh Trivedi's Resignation Not A Shock, Won't Affect Us: Trinamool MP

Trinamool leader Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on Friday

Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi's resignation from the Rajya Sabha was not a shock and will have no effect on the party's fortunes ahead of elections in Bengal in a few weeks, MP Sougata Roy told news agency ANI on Friday evening.

Mr Roy said the party had been aware of Mr Trivedi's discontent - he had apparently complained to NCP chief Sharad Pawar - but did not expect the former Railways Minister to take this step.

"This will have no impact as he is not connected to the grassroots... he lost (his) Lok Sabha (seat) but Mamata Banerjee still sent him to (the) Rajya Sabha. This is not a shock," Mr Roy told ANI.

"(But) I did not know he would resign... he did not tell the party either. I spoke to him four-five days ago and he did not convey he will take this extreme step," he added.

Mr Roy said the Trinamool - which has already lost a number of senior leaders to the opposition BJP in recent months - welcomed the opportunity to send someone new to the Upper House.

"'Trinamool' means grassroot and Dinesh Trivedi's resignation will give us a chance to send a grassroot worker to Rajya Sabha," he said.

Where Sougata Roy seemed measured in his response, another MP, Sukhendu Roy, hit out at Dinesh Trivedi, accusing him of being "ungrateful".

"For so many years he did not say anything. Now just months before the state assembly poll he has complaints... He is ungrateful... betrayed the trust of the masses," Sukhendu Roy said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that all those who have to join the BJP are "traitors"

Hours earlier Mr Trivedi announced his resignation during a speech in parliament. The resignation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman.

He had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha last year; he was previously a Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore but lost the seat in the 2019 election and, since then, claimed to have been sidelined.

He was defeated by Arjun Singh, a former Trinamool leader who joined the BJP.

Mr Trivedi remains a member of the Trinamool for now, but many expect him to do as several senior party leaders have - quit and join the opposition BJP.

When asked that question Mr Trivedi would only say: "I am trying to join myself first."

It is notable, though, that he did not rule out the switch.

Moments after the news emerged, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters: "Dinesh Trivedi is more than welcome to join BJP. He has taken a year to quit the Trinamool".

The BJP leader said he had met Mr Trivedi a year ago and he had told him "things were not good".

Mamata Banerjee, who has repeatedly swatted away suggestions that this exodus will affect her chances in the election, has labelled those who quit "traitors".

Addressing a poll rally in Murshidabad district this week, Ms Banerjee said: "Those who want to join BJP should leave. There is no place for such people in our party."

With input from ANI