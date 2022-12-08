For Samajwadi Party Alliance, Clean Sweep Likely In UP Key Elections

The election in Mainpuri happened after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

The alliance led by Samajwadi Party looks set to sweep the Uttar Pradesh bypolls - with Samajwadi Party and its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal leading on all three seats in the state.

Former Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is leading from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by over one lakh votes.

The election here happened after the death of the incumbent MP - Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

Both Dimple and Akhilesh Yadav had campaigned extensively for the election seeking votes in the name of 'Netaji' as Mulayam Singh Yadav was called.

The party is also leading on the Rampur assembly seat - where incumbent MLA and Samajwadi Party strongman Azam Khan was disqualified after being convicted in a hate speech case.

Party candidate Asim Raja is contesting against Akash Saxena of the BJP - who has, over the last few years, filed several criminal cases against Azam Khan - mostly related to land grab and forgery.

Rampur reported less than 40 percent polling in the bypoll with the Samajwadi Party alleging its supporters were not allowed by the administration and the police to vote - an allegation denied by the government.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli assembly seat seems to be headed for the most interesting result - incumbent BJP is trailing against the RLD candidate here. The election for this seat happened after the conviction of BJP MLA Vikram Saini and his wife. The RLD gave the ticket to Madan Bhaiya, a strongman who has been a four-term MLA in the past.