Diluted Article 370 Several Times Without Controversy: Congress

The Congress on Sunday claimed it "diluted and abrogated" Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda said, "Not once or twice, but the Congress party diluted Article 370 as many as 12 times, but without triggering any controversy".

Mr Kheda said the country's affairs are run through dialogue and not through controversies.

He said the Congress understands this fact but "the ruling BJP doesn't" as its entire politics is founded on controversies.

Mr Kheda said the party's stand on Article 370 has not changed at all.

Alleging the noteban imposed by the Narendra Modi government had slowed down the economy, he said a similar exercise during Indira Gandhi's tenure as the Prime Minister had caused no harm.

"There used to be in circulation Rs 10,000 notes, which were banned when Mrs Gandhi was the PM, but no one had to queue up outside banks nor was there any controversy," he said.

