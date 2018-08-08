Google Celebrates Cricketer Dilip Sardesai's Birthday With A Doodle

Google is celebrating birthday of Indian cricketer Dilip Sardesai with a doodle.

Google today is celebrating 78th birthday of Indian cricketer Dilip Sardesai with a doodle. Often regarded as India's best batsman against spin bowling, Mr Sardesai made his first mark in cricket in the inter-university Rohinton Baria Trophy in 1959-60 where he made 435 runs at an average of 87.

Dilip Sardesai made his first-class cricket debut for Indian Universities against the touring Pakistan team at Pune in 1960-61, scoring 87 in 194 minutes. Mr Sardesai's immediate success led to his selection for the Board president's XI against the same team at Bangalore, where he scored 106, and then as a standby in the final match of the Test series. He scored 202 against Madras University at about the same time, and was then selected to represent Bombay in the Ranji Trophy. Dilip Sardesai was one of the five Indian Cricket Cricketers of the Year in 1960-61.

Dilip Sardesai died on 2 July 2007, after he was admitted to Bombay Hospital on 23 June following a chest infection.

Dilip Sardesai survived by his wife, Nandini, who is a sociologist and a member of the Indian Censor Board for motion pictures. His son, Rajdeep Sardesai is a prominent journalist. He was the Editor-in-Chief of IBN18 Network, that includes CNN-IBN, IBN7 and IBN-Lokmat from where he left in July 2014. Dilip Sardesai's daughter, Shonali, is a senior social scientist at the World Bank in Washington. His son-in-law Taimur Baig is the Principal Economist at Monetary Authority in Singapore. His daughter-in-law Sagarika Ghose is a Rhodes Scholar, journalist and author.