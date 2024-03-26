BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Offensive Jab At Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool's Reply

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Bardhaman-Durgapur this time

Coming out strongly against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress has said the former state BJP chief is "venting his frustration" after his party "ousted" him from his current constituency.

Mr Ghosh is drawing fire over his personal attack on the Trinamool chief. "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter', then goes to Tripura and says, 'I am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who is your father. It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," he is heard saying in a video that has now gone viral.

.@DilipGhoshBJP is a disgrace in the name of political leadership!



From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. @MamataOfficial, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy.



One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT… pic.twitter.com/25uvaDPXsi — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 26, 2024

Describing Mr Ghosh as a "disgrace in the name of political leadership", Trinamool's official handle on X posted, "From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. @MamataOfficial, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

"One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India," it added.

The party was referring to the massive row over Mr Ghosh's remarks on Goddess Durga in 2021. "Lord Ram was an emperor. Some consider him an avatar (incarnation). We know the names of his ancestors. Do we know the same about Durga?" he had said.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said in a video message that such derogatory remarks suit only BJP leaders. "Your party has ousted you from Medinipur. You cannot speak there, so you are abusing Mamata Banerjee to vent your frustration. She is a seven-time MP, four-time Union Minister and three-time Chief Minister. She is popular across the country. She is India's daughter," he said, adding, "your party is saying, 'Ja Dilip Ja''.

The BJP MP, who won the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, is contesting in Bardhaman Durgapur this time.

Trinamool spokesperson and Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the BJP's "real character" is to disrespect women, and the women of Bengal will reply to this.

Former cricketer Kirti Azad, who is Trinamool's candidate against Mr Ghosh in Bardhaman Durgapur, said this is a "zamindari mindset". "They never respected women, so they say whatever they want. He (Ghosh) has lost his mental balance. He should be in hospital. Such people must not stay in the society," he said.

Party leader Sushmita Dev referred to the row over derogatory remarks targeting BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has said in a clarification that the posts from her social media handles were made without her knowledge and that she had deleted the "inappropriate posts".

"The BJP is making big speeches (on the Kangana Ranaut issue), but its leaders' remarks for the country's only woman Chief Minister are against our political traditions. The BJP is frustrated because it is losing in Bengal. I want to ask the National Commission for Women chief, you are so worried about the BJP's candidate, but you are silent when BJP insults Mamata Banerjee. You should be ashamed," she said.