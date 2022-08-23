'Can't Force Rahul Gandhi': Congress's Digvijaya Singh On Top Party Post

Rahul Gandhi As Congress President: Digvijaya Singh said Rahul Gandhi "can't be forced"

Rahul Gandhi "can't be forced to become Congress president" if he doesn't want to, party leader Digvijaya Singh said today, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's impassioned appeal to the former Congress chief to change his mind.

"We can't force Rahul Gandhi if he doesn't want to become Congress president," Digvijaya Singh told NDTV.

Rahul Gandhi, who is set for a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" for his party, has reportedly refused to become Congress chief again after he quit in 2019 over the party's colossal defeat in the national election. The Congress has to elect a new chief by September 20 and the schedule is likely to be announced later this week.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said yesterday the party is "unanimously" in favour of Rahul Gandhi for the post and workers would be disappointed if he didn't take charge.

Digvijaya Singh, asked whether he would "appeal" to Mr Gandhi to change his mind, said: "The appeal is known to everyone. It depends on Rahul Gandhi...How can you force anyone? We are trying to get everyone on board."

The future of the party "is bright", Mr Singh added, replying to reporters' questions.

This comes a day after Mr Gehlot requested Rahul Gandhi to accept the role, given the sentiments of Congress workers.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country," Mr Gehlot told reporters here.

"The unanimous opinion is in support of his becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it. It is not about Gandhi or non-Gandhi family. It is the work of the organisation and no one is becoming a prime minister," he said.

Mr Gehlot's name is also in circulation as the party looks for a non-Gandhi option for the top post.

Sonia Gandhi has said she can't continue in the role because of her poor health. That leaves Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who failed to save the Congress from disaster in the Uttar Pradesh election earlier this year.