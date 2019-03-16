'...Don't Need Hitlers, Mussolinis, Modis': Digvijaya Singh Attacks PM

Digvijaya Singh said world needs the doctrine of love, peace and compassion (File)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the most infamous dictators of history, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, as he tweeted about the need for love, peace and compassion in the world. He was reacting to party chief Rahul Gandhi's tweet condemning the New Zealand mosques attack.

"The New Zealand shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Singh retweeted Mr Gandhi and said the world needs the "doctrine of love peace and compassion". He, however, slipped a sharp jibe in the tweet.

"I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharma, Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of hatred and violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis, Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers, Mussolinis and Modis," he said.

Hitler and Mussolini were dictators of Germany and Italy respectively, and were responsible for starting the second World War in which crores of people died between 1939 and 1945.

I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharm Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of Hatred and Violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers Mussolinis and Modis. https://t.co/Q9Ay0Ro5Tj — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 16, 2019

49 people were killed and scores injured in New Zealand's Christchurch when a terrorist barged into two mosques and sprayed bullets. Nine people from India or of Indian origin were missing, an official had said on Friday.

Many opposition leaders have compared PM Modi with Hitler. Last year, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi wanted to do to India what Hitler did to Germany.

"The BJP is trying to bring dictatorship in the country. PM Modi wants to do to India what Adolf Hitler did to Germany. The Constitution is in danger and we need to fight the BJP's attempts to destroy it," he claimed.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley had also compared former PM Indira Gandhi with Hitler in a Facebook post last year.

"Both Hitler and Mrs. Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution. They used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship. Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament and converted his minority Government in Parliament into a 2/3rd majority government," Mr Jaitley had written.

