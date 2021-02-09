Digital Platform Rules 'Almost Ready', Will Be Implemented Soon: Centre

There have been calls on regulating the platforms after a row over two web shows. (Representational)

The government will soon release guidelines for OTT platforms, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today in parliament, weeks after a controversy over two shows.

"We get a lot of suggestions and complaints. Guidelines and directions are almost ready and will be implemented soon," Mr Javadekar said on OTT or Over The Top content.

The government had put OTT platforms, such as Netflix, as well as news and current affairs content on online platforms under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and given it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space in November last year.

There have been calls on regulating the wildly popular platforms after a row over two series on Amazon Prime - "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

The makers of "Tandav", a political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, were forced to drop some parts after a backlash over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. At least three cases were filed against the makers and actors of "Tandav" for alleged inappropriate depiction of UP policemen, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing Prime Minister on the show.

"Mirzapur" also faced calls for a ban over allegations of "maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh".

A petition before the Supreme Court suggested a government panel to screen shows or movies released on streaming platforms.