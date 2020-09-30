Digital India Sees 63.5% Increase In Cyber Crime Cases, Shows Data

The data stated maximum cases were registered under computer related offenses (Representational)

Digital India may have become a soft target for criminals as country recorded a huge increase of 63.5 percent in cyber crime cases in the year 2019, showed the National Crime Record Bureau data.

The NCRB's data stated that 4,4546 cases of cyber crimes were registered in 2019 as compared to 28,248 in 2018.

The data showed in 60.4 percent of cases, registered fraud was the motive followed by sexual exploitation (5.1%) and causing disrepute (4.2%).

Highest number of cyber crime cases were registered in Karnataka (12,020) followed by Uttar Pradesh (11,416), Maharashtra (4,967),Telangana (2,691) and Assam (2,231). Among the Union Territories, Delhi alone accounted for 78 percent of cyber crimes.

As per the data, in metropolitan cities, a total of 18,372 cases were registered, showing an increase of 81.9 percent. The data also stated maximum cases (13,814) were registered under computer related offenses (section 66 of IT Act ).

"More the digitisation, more frauds will be highlighted that's why numbers have spiked up so much," a senior officer explains.