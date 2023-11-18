Evidence Being Deleted: Minister Atishi Day After Claiming Official Favoured Son's Company

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted an additional report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the 'digital evidence' related to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's son's company and ILBS are being destroyed, sources said on Saturday.

This came a day after the Vigilance Minister raised serious allegations against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, claiming that the latter unfairly benefited his son Karan Chauhan in getting a tender from the Delhi government, among others.

Minister Atishi also submitted a supplementary report to CM Kejriwal, with all the accusations against the chief secretary mentioned in it with various details.

It was alleged by the Delhi Government that Naresh Kumar's son Karan Chauhan's company MetaMix was allegedly tasked with the job of making an AI software "without tender" from the Delhi government's ILBS Hospital. Also, it was alleged that the company made windfall profits worth hundreds of crores from it.

Naresh Kumar, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, is also the Chairman of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital.

However, the hospital later refuted the claims of Vigilance Minister Atishi and said that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's son Karan Chauhan is not related to the hospital in any way.

The hospital further clarified that Karan Chauhan is not a signatory to the MoU.

Meanwhile, in today's additional report, Atishi also questioned the clarification issued by ILBS on Friday, sources said.

She also said that the 'digital evidence' is being deleted from various social media platforms.

"Within 24 hours of the Metamix-ILBS investigation report, Multiple web posts and links related to Karan Chauhan (Chief Secy Naresh Kumar's son), MetaMix and the partnership between ILBS-MetaMix are being deleted in a bid to destroy evidence and suppress the facts" Atishi said in the additional report.

"The official LinkedIn profile of MetaMix including a post made about 4 months ago announcing the partnership between MetaMix and ILBS to set up an innovation lab at ILBS has been taken down," it claimed.

The report also said, "A post on Twitter/X profile of ILBS Hospital (@ILBS_India) dated September 1, 2023 referred to the ILBS-MetaMix partnership deleted."

"ILBS statement does not deny indisputable facts that have resulted in huge financial and reputational gains to MetaMix," it added.

Moreover, MetaMix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in a statement said that the company has neither any stakeholder having the name 'Karan Chauhan' nor any Director or employee with such a name.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)