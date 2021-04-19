Difference Between Curfew And Lockdown: Delhi Lockdown Explained

Delhi Lockdown: Know the difference between a locldown and a curfew

Delhi Lockdown: After the weekend's coronavirus-forced curfew, Delhi will go into a complete lockdownfor the next six days, starting 10 PM on Monday. ''We will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi. We thank the Central government for helping us. The lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen and medicines. I request everyone to follow the guidelines,'' Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said after announcing the lockdown at a press conference. Mr Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers not to leave the city like the last lockdown a year ago. "I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for six days. Don't leave Delhi and go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to further extend the lockdown. Government will take care of you," he said. The lockdown in the national capital will be there till 5 AM on 26th April.

Delhi Police chief, SN Srivastava urged citizens to stay indoors. ''A lockdown has been announced by the Delhi Government from 10 PM tonight till 5 AM on 26th April. My appeal to residents of Delhi is to stay indoors. Most essential services and commodities will be available,'' Mr Shrivastava said.

Explained: What is the difference between a lockdown and curfew

A lockdown is a shutdown forced by an emergency-like situation, under the Disaster Management Act. When there is a lockdown, public transport, business establishments, educational institutions, restaurants, malls and cinemas are temporarily closed till the situation improves.

A curfew is a strict order invoking Section 144 of the CRPC. A law enforcement agency can impose curfew and ask people to stay off the roads. A curfew may also be linked to a law and order situation like riots and arson. If anyone defies a curfew, a case can be filed against him or her under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The person can also be jailed for six months.

Amid a raging pandemic, the basic objective of both the curfew and lockdown are the same, that is, to break the chain of infection and make people follow social distancing, the essential protection against Covid-19.