'Didn't Work On Ground': AAP Minister's Attack After BJP Drops 4 Delhi MPs

Taking a swipe at the BJP a day after the ruling party at the Centre dropped four sitting MPs in the national capital, AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said the move goes to show that the lawmakers, who were ignored, did little on the ground.

Among the sitting MPs from Delhi, who did not find themselves on the BJP ticket this time, were Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi, former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking on the BJP's decision to drop four of its sitting lawmakers from Delhi, the AAP leader said, "It only shows that their MPs did nothing on the ground and seldom visited the people of their constituencies."

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the AAP leader said, "The BJP did not give tickets to four prominent leaders and MPs--Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakashi Lekhi and Gautam Gambhir. The decision makes it evident that the BJP, itself, has accepted that these four sitting MPs neither did any work on the ground nor visited the people they represented in Parliament."

"Whenever people in their constituencies needed them, they were found missing," the AAP leader claimed.

Meanwhile, earlier, on Saturday, Gambhir said he has asked BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his future commitments in the world of cricket.

Gambhir currently represents the BJP in the Lok Sabha from East Delhi.

Of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, the party announced candidates for five, including rising leader and the daughter of late BJP stalwart and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj.

Currently, the BJP holds all seven Lok Sabha seats from the national capital.

Of the five selected candidates, only Manoj Tiwari managed to get on the BJP ticket again.

