Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan Broke Surrogacy Laws? Minister Says Will Check

Tamil actor Nayanthara and her director husband Vignesh Shivan, who have announced that they have become parents of twin boys, will be under the scanner of the Tamil Nadu health department. The state health minister, asked by reporters about possible violation of surrogacy rules, said they would examine the matter.

The couple tied the knot in June after dating for around five years. Nayanthara has been working on Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and there is speculation that couple had used a surrogate mother.

"According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way... director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms," said state health minister MA Subramanian.

"Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys," tweeted Vignesh, with a photo that showed the happy couple kissing the feet of the newborns.



"All Our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great," read the caption, which made no mention of surrogacy or adoption.

In the post, he also revealed the name of their newborns -- Uyir and Ulagam, meaning life and world.

Surrogacy has been a talking point since actor Shah Rukh Khan announced the birth of his youngest, AbRam. The third child of the actor and his wife Gauri Khan, AbRam was born in May 2013 through surrogacy, according to media reports.

In March 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he had become father to twins - a boy and a girl - through surrogacy.

"This was an emotional yet a well-thoughtout decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent," Mr Johar said.

There was a controversy in June this year about a minor being forced to donate oocytes, after which the state government brought in more stringent guidelines.

Surrogacy law were amended in January to ensure it is not commercially exploited. Doctors say Nayanthara and her husband may have conceived the babies before the law was amended.