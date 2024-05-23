Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say 'Congress Is Finished'? A Fact Check

Screenshot of viral post claiming Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress is finished (File)

A video circulating on social media claims that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that "the party is over" during a 2024 Lok Sabha election rally. In the video, Mr Kharge says in Hindi, "Congress is finished. Congress is dead. And now you can't see Congress anywhere."

The posts sharing this video claim that Mallikarjun Kharge admitted Congress has been disbanded and is no longer functioning. Archived versions of similar posts can be viewed here and here.

However, our investigation reveals that Mr Kharge's video was edited and shared with a misleading narrative. The original video shows him quoting remarks by Congress critics in Ahmedabad.

What did we find?

A reverse image search of a screenshot from the viral clip led us to a YouTube video live-streamed on the official channel of the Indian National Congress (archived here) on May 2, 2024. In the video, Mr Kharge is speaking at an election rally in Ahmedabad.

At the 12:04 timestamp, he discusses Ahmedabad and says, "Ahmedabad is one such big and famous city. Mahatma Gandhi ji, Sardar Patel ji, Dadabhai Naroji, and many more great leaders were born here. They made Gujarat great. Gandhi ji and Sardar Patel, Bhulabhai Desai, Vithalbhai Patel, and the Speaker of our Lok Sabha, Mavalankar ji - all the leaders have built the country, and among them, three members became the presidents of our Congress party - Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi ji, UN Dhebar - all of them held the position of party president and strengthened it."

He then says, "So, I want to say, the foundation of the Congress party in Ahmedabad city is very strong. No one can remove it, and no one can dare to say that we will finish the Congress. Few people say, 'Congress is finished, Congress is dead, and Congress will not be seen anywhere for you' - the leaders here say this. I only want to ask them this: this Ahmedabad city is Mahatma Gandhi ji's holy place. But it is surprising that in this land, people with such ideology are born who are thinking about finishing Gandhi ji's ideology."

The part of the speech highlighted in bold above has now been selectively edited and circulated with a misleading narrative, alleging that Mr Kharge said the 'Congress party is finished'.

The Verdict

The viral video falsely portrays Mallikarjun Kharge as saying that Congress is "over" during an election rally in Ahmedabad. In reality, he was quoting critics who claim the party is "finished." As a result, the claim has been marked as misleading.