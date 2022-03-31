'Dictatorship Under PM Modi': Shatrughan Sinha Slams Centre On Fuel Price Hike

"Hike fuel prices eight times in nine days...This is arrogance," the actor-politician said.

In yet another attack on rival BJP just as the Bengal by-polls approach, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha slammed the Narendra Modi led union government over the rising price of fuel and cooking gas. Mr Sinha, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, called the union government under PM Modi arrogant and autocratic.

Mr Sinha recalled Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time as Prime Minister saying we had "lokshahi (democracy)" then but under PM Modi we have a "tanashahi (dictatorship)". Mr Sinha, who has been with both BJP and Congress earlier, served as Union Minister during Mr Vajpayee's term.

The actor-political is contesting the West Bengal by-polls on a Trinamool ticket from Asansol on April 12.

"There's misplaced pride and arrogance...Do whatever you feel like," he said, commenting on PM Modi's governance.

"Hike fuel prices eight times in nine days...This is arrogance. Have you ever heard diesel and petrol prices being hiked eight times in nine days?" he added.

Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in fuel rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

The Congress kicked off nationwide street protests against fuel and cooking gas price hikes this morning, led by Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk near Parliament in Delhi.