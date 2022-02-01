Dharma, Mahabharata References In Budget, Congress Not Impressed

"The proposals in this budget intends to bring more reforms," Nirmala Sithraman said (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today referred to the Mahabharata as she announced steps to further simplify the tax system and promote voluntary compliance.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the finance minister and invoked the epic to claim that the budget is not meant for "Eklavya" - the prince of Nishadha, a confederation of jungle tribes.

"The king must make arrangements for Yogakshema (welfare) of the populace by way of abandoning any laxity and by governing the state in line with Dharma, along with collecting taxes which are in consonance with the Dharma," Ms Sitharaman said quoting from the epic's Shanti Parva.

She said the government continues on the path to progress by drawing wisdom from the ancient texts.

"The proposals in this budget, while continuing with our declared policy of stable and predictable tax regime, intend to bring more reforms that will take ahead our vision to establish a trustworthy tax regime," the minister said.

However, the Leader of Opposition claimed that the budget only catered to the rich.

"As I understand, this budget is for Arjun and Dronacharya and not for Ekalavya. There is nothing for the poor in this budget," Mr Kharge said.