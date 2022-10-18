Dhanteras 2022: Here's A List Of Things You Should Avoid Buying On This Auspicious Day

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantryodashi.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on October 23, Sunday, this year. The day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera—both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology—to their homes.

However, it is also popularly believed that one should avoid purchasing a few things on Dhanteras in order to stay away from ill luck.

Here's a list of items people shouldn't buy on the occasion:

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day, buying sharp objects like scissors, knives, and pins is believed to bring bad luck to the family. Astrologers say that people should avoid buying items made of iron as well. It is believed that the god of wealth, Lord Kuber, doesn't shower his blessings upon those who purchase iron products on this day. Shoppers should stay away from aluminium and plastic products during Dhanteras as well. Instead, it is better to buy articles made of metal. Astrologers say one shouldn't buy anything in black as they associate it with bad luck. Glassware or items made of glass are also considered inauspicious. There is a customary practice of not buying oil and ghee on this day. But since oil is one of the major items required during the festival, astrologers suggest people stock up before the day arrives.

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantryodashi and is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanwantari are worshipped.