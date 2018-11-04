Dhanteras 2018: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings

Dhanteras 2018: Celebrations for Dhanteras begins with cleaning-up of homes in preparation for Diwali.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the first day of the Diwali festivities. The day is believed to be dedicated to Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi - The Gods of wealth.

Special prayers are offered on on Dhanteras in the hope that the God of Wealth greets their household and showers them with prosperity.

Celebrations for Dhanteras begins with cleaning-up of homes in preparation for Diwali. People often buy new items at home including plants, lights or even idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati.

Gold is often believed to be a symbol of Dhanteras. People often buy articles made of gold or silver. Another popular tradition is to by utensils. It is a common belief that the utensils will bring good fortune and prosperity to the members of the family.

