CCTV Captures Accident That Killed Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law

The moments before the accident were captured on CCTV on the highway.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law died in an accident in Dhanbad on Saturday. Rajesh Tiwari and his wife Sabita Tiwari, the sister of Mr Tripathi, were driving from Bihar's Gopalganj to Kolkata when the accident occurred on the Delhi-Kolkata NH-19 a little after 3 pm.

Tiwari died on the spot while his wife remains critical.

The highway crash was captured on CCTV. The Maruti Swift that Tiwari was driving whizzed past a woman waiting to cross the road and crashed into a divider as he lost control of the car, showed the footage from the site of the accident.

Ms Tiwari was taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College in Dhanbad after the accident, and is currently under observation at the hospital. She has suffered a serious head injury, a CT scan has confirmed, according to the doctors.

The relatives of the Tiwaris had said that Mr Tripathi, the Mirzapur star, has been informed.