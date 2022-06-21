Aviation Regulator Asks Airports To Implement Wildlife Management Plan

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has notified all airports across India regarding certain safety measures to be followed during monsoon. The letter referred to the increased wildlife activity in and around airports across the country.

The letter stated, “We are all aware that during the monsoon season wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports.”

It added, “The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety.” The aim is to review wildlife hazard management plans in airports.

The letter requested the airports “to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap” and it also urged airports to “ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield.”

The letter notes some specific points of precautions that can help to strategically avoid wildlife-related hazards within and outside airports. The precautions to be followed inside the airports during monsoons included five points.

These included trimming grass trimming and spraying insecticide, frequent runway inspection for bird activities, deploying bird chasers and bird scaring devices, regular garbage disposal in the operational area, and avoiding water concentration and open drains.

Directives were also put in place for hazard management outside the airport. The letter specified three distinct points for this too. It included convening Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meetings to discuss and review the implementation of measures to reduce bird hazards outside the airport.

The letter further stated that the airport wildlife management team must conduct periodic inspections to identify sources of wildlife attraction, such as rubbish dumps, and coordinate with local authorities to mitigate sources of wildlife attraction.