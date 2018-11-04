DG Vanzara Wanted Ex-Minister Dead, Sohrabuddin Got Contract: Witness

A key witness in the Sohrabuddin encounter case has claimed in court that the gangster told him that former Gujarat police officer DG Vanzara gave a contract to kill Haren Pandya, a former home minister of the state. Haren Pandya was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003.

DG Vanzara, who had been named in the alleged fake encounter case after Sohrabuddin died in police custody in November 2005, has been discharged. While deposing in the case, the witness told a Mumbai court that Sohrabuddin told him that he and two others had got the contract to kill Haren Pandya.

The witness said he met Sohrabuddin Shaikh in 2002 and became good friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati.

"Sohrabuddin told me he had got money from D G Vanzara to kill Gujarat's home minister Haren Pandya and he completed the job. I then told him that what he did was wrong and he had killed a good person," news agency Press Trust of India quoted the witness as saying.

In 2005, arrested by Rajasthan police and lodged at Udaipur jail, he had met Tulsiram Prajapati, an aide of Sohrabuddin. "Prajapati told me that the Gujarat police killed Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi," the witness said, deposing before special CBI Judge S J Sharma.